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Melhores momentos: Capim FC 4 x 7 Funkbol Clube pela Kings League Brasil

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 15:33

Melhores momentos: Capim FC 4 x 7 Funkbol Clube (Kings League Brasil)

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