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Melhores momentos: Arsenal 7 x 0 Leicester City pela Liga Feminina da Inglaterra

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Publicado 30/04/2026 às 12:16

Melhores momentos: Arsenal (W) 7 x 0 Leicester City (W) (Women's Super League)

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