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Luis Suárez recebe de Messi, invade a área e amplia para o Inter Miami; confira o lance

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Messi e Luis Suárez em ação pelo Inter Miami na MLS. (Foto por RICH STORRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 20:40

Luis Suárez recebe de Messi, invade a área e amplia para o Inter Miami; confira o lance

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