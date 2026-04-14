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Lenda do futsal, Falcão desperdiça pênalti presidente na Kings League; veja

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Publicado 14/04/2026 às 09:14

Lenda do futsal, Falcão desperdiça pênalti presidente na Kings League; veja

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