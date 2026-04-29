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Joshua King completa bela jogada coletiva do Al Khaleej para abrir o placar; veja o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 11:41

Joshua King completa bela jogada coletiva do Al Khaleej para abrir o placar; veja o lance

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