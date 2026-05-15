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Ídolo do Santos, Renato completa 47 anos: relembre alguns gols do meio-campista

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(Foto: Divulgação/Santos FC)
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Da Redação em Santos, SP

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 13:48

Confira alguns dos gols mais importantes de Renato pelo Santos. O eterno camisa 8 é uma lenda da Vila Belmiro.

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