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Grande jogada de Messi deixa Berterame livre para marcar; veja o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 09:56

Inter Miami CF - Portland Timbers 2 - 0 | GOL - Germán Berterame

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