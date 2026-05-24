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Grande domínio de Preston Judd, do San Jose Earthquakes, para marcar contra o Portland Timbers; confia

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 18:27

Grande domínio de Preston Judd, do San Jose Earthquakes, para marcar contra o Portland Timbers; confia o lance

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