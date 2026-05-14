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Evander, do Cincinnati, dribla zagueiros e marca golaço contra o Inter Miami; veja o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 11:10

Evander, do Cincinnati, dribla zagueiros e marca golaço contra o Inter Miami; veja o lance

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