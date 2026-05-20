Apostas

Dorival cita ansiedade da equipe em sua reestreia pelo São Paulo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 10:47

No Morumbis, o Tricolor sob o comando de Dorival Júnior empatou por 1 a 1 com o Millonarios-COL pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Conteúdo Patrocinado