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Diniz celebra sequência de 6 jogos sem sofrer gols e destaca sistema defensivo do Timão

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 21:34

Após vitória por 1 a 0 sobre o Vasco, Diniz elogia sistema defensivo do time e exalta peças do elenco.

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