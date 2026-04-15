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Brenner recebe belo cruzamento e marca o único gol do Vasco na Sul-Americana; veja o lance

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 08:24

Brenner recebe belo cruzamento e marca o único gol do Vasco na Sul-Americana; veja o lance

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