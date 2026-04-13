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Aura Santista: confira o novo manto listrado do Peixe

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/04/2026 às 19:31 • Atualizado 13/04/2026 às 19:32

As listras são um símbolo da história de quem nunca deixou de acreditar; veja a nova camisa 2 do Santos feita pela Umbro.

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