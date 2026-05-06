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Atacante do Santos, Gabriel Barbosa perde gol sem goleiro na Sul-Americana; confira o lance

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(Foto: DANIEL DUARTE / AFP)
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Da Redação em Santos, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 08:46

Atacante do Santos, Gabriel Barbosa perde gol sem goleiro na Sul-Americana; confira o lance

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