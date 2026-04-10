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Astro argentino marca um golaço pelo Damac; confia o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 10:56

Astro argentino marca um golaço pelo Damac; confia o lance

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