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A magia na cobrança de falta de Reus, do Los Angeles Galaxy, deixa o goleiro sem reação; veja o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 22:58

A magia na cobrança de falta de Reus, do Los Angeles Galaxy, deixa o goleiro sem reação; veja o lance

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