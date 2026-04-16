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Veja fotos da reapresentação do São Paulo nesta quinta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/04/2026 às 15:49

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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