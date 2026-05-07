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O'Higgins x São Paulo: veja fotos do jogo da 4ª rodada da Sul-Americana

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 19:54

(Foto: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP)
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