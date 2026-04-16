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Veja fotos do treino do Santos nesta quinta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/04/2026 às 18:35

(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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