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Veja fotos do jogo entre PSG e Lorient pelo Francês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 13:08 • Atualizado 02/05/2026 às 13:32

Foto: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
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