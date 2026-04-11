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Veja galeria de fotos do treino do Palmeiras neste sábado

Andre Costa foto de perfil

Por Andre Costa em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/04/2026 às 17:30

(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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