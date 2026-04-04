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Veja fotos do treino do Palmeiras neste sábado

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 18:15

(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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