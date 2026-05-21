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Melhores momentos: Grêmio 2 x 0 Palestino pela Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto por SILVIO AVILA / AFP
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 23:57

Veja os melhores momentos de Grêmio 2 x 0 Palestino pela Copa Sul-Americana 2026.

 

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