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Melhores momentos: Independiente Petrolero 0 x 3 Botafogo pela Sul-Americana

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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 23:52

Veja os melhores momentos de Independiente Petrolero 0 x 3 Botafogo pela Copa Sul-Americana 2026.

 

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