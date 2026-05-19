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Veja fotos da partida entre Bournemouth e City pelo Inglês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 18:01

(Foto: GLYN KIRK/AFP)
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