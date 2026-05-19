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Copa do Mundo: confira todas as convocações já divulgadas pelas seleções

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 08:00

Coreia do Sul (Grupo A) - Foto: Reprodução/Coreia do Sul
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Bósnia e Herzegovina (Grupo B) - Foto: Reprodução/Bósnia e Herzegovina
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Brasil (Grupo C) - Foto: Divulgação/CBF
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Haiti (Grupo C) - Foto: Reprodução/Haiti
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Curaçao (Grupo E) - Foto: Reprodução/Curaçao
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Costa do Marfim (Grupo E) - Foto: Divulgação/Costa do Marfim
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Japão (Grupo F) - Foto: Divulgação/Japão
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Suécia (Grupo F) - Foto: Divulgação/Suécia
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Tunísia (Grupo F) - Foto: Reprodução/Tunísia
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Bélgica (Grupo G) - Foto: Divulgação/Bélgica
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Nova Zelândia (Grupo G) - Foto: Divulgação/Nova Zelândia
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Cabo Verde (Grupo H) - Foto: Divulgação/Cabo Verde
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França (Grupo I) - Foto: Divulgação/França
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Áustria (Grupo J) - Foto: Divulgação/Áustria
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Croácia (Grupo L) - Foto: Divulgação/Croácia
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