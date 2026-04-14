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Veja fotos da partida entre São Paulo e O'Higgins pela Sul-Americana

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/04/2026 às 19:53 • Atualizado 14/04/2026 às 20:17

(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto / São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto / São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto / São Paulo FC)
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